IMPD: Two men broke into Indy Marathon Gas station, stole $12K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (January 20, 2016) – Police are searching for two men who broke into a west side Indianapolis gas station and stole $12,000 from the safe.

According to IMPD, two black males entered into the Marathon Gas in the 9100 block of 10th Street on December 29 by busting a hole in the cinder block wall in the rear of the building.

The first suspect crawled across the floor and into the office. He then used a sledge hammer and a crowbar to force open the safe, and he stole approximately $12,000.

The first suspect was described as around five feet ten inches tall and wearing a dark stocking cap and black hooded jacket. The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).