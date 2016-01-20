IMPD: Two men broke into Indy Marathon Gas station, stole $12K

Posted 11:03 AM, January 20, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photos courtesy of IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (January 20, 2016) – Police are searching for two men who broke into a west side Indianapolis gas station and stole $12,000 from the safe.

According to IMPD, two black males entered into the Marathon Gas in the 9100 block of 10th Street on December 29 by busting a hole in the cinder block wall in the rear of the building.

The first suspect crawled across the floor and into the office. He then used a sledge hammer and a crowbar to force open the safe, and he stole approximately $12,000.

The first suspect was described as around five feet ten inches tall and wearing a dark stocking cap and black hooded jacket. The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).