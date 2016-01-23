× Driver killed in Hamilton County crash

HAMILTON COUNTY,Ind. (January 23, 2016)–Hamilton County authorities are investigating an early morning fatal crash.

Around 1:45 a.m. rescue crews were called to the area of Cherry Tree Road and 160th Street. A passing motorist spotted a Jeep Wrangler off the side of the road.

Investigators say the vehicle was about 400 feet south of the intersection, ran off the roadway, and struck a concrete pillar.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Shawna L. Jarvis of Saint Croix, Indiana.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s crash team responded to the scene and are working to determine the cause of the crash.