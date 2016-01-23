Driver killed in Hamilton County crash

Posted 3:26 PM, January 23, 2016, by , Updated at 03:35PM, January 23, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HAMILTON COUNTY,Ind. (January 23, 2016)–Hamilton County authorities are investigating an early morning fatal crash.

Around 1:45 a.m. rescue crews were called to the area of Cherry Tree Road and 160th Street.  A passing motorist  spotted a Jeep Wrangler off the side of the road.

Investigators say the vehicle was about 400 feet south of the intersection, ran off the roadway, and struck a concrete pillar.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Shawna L. Jarvis of Saint Croix, Indiana.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s crash team responded to the scene and are working to determine the cause of the crash.