Baby boy and duck are the most adorable best friends

(January 27, 2016) – They say dogs are a man’s best friend, but this little boy has found friendship with another animal – his pet duck.

When Tyler was 9-months-old, his parents brought home a duckling, and their bond was instant!

The duck, named Beaker, wears a diaper and lives inside with the rest of the family like any other pet.

According to Tyler’s parents, Beaker follows the boy everywhere and never leaves Tyler’s side. “If he hears him wake up from his nap he will run to his door and make a scene, wanting to go see his boy,” said Tyler’s mom.

Beaker was with Tyler when he was taking his first steps, and Tyler’s first word was even duck!

Tyler’s parents are sharing the pair’s adorable adventures on the Facebook page Mr. T and Bee: A Tale of a boy and His Ducks.