Missing Monroe County man found dead in woods

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (January 30, 2016)–A Bloomington man missing for several weeks was found dead in Monroe County woods Saturday.

The family of Troy Richardson, 44, filed a missing person’s report on January 13, 2016.

Richardson was last seen outside his stepmother’s home on South Knightridge Road in southeast Monroe County.

Family members said it was not unusual for Richardson to be away from home several days without contact. But after two weeks after family members and friends became concerned and began searching the area.

Indiana Conservation Officers say Richardson was found dead in the woods near his stepmother’s home by a neighbor.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause of death.