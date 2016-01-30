× Two people injured, 1 serious, 1 critical, in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Jan. 30, 2016) — Three separate overnight shootings leave one person in critical condition and another in serious condition. The shootings happened on opposite sides of Indianapolis, and do not appear to be connected.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of Meadowlark Drive on the east side of Indianapolis. Officers said when they arrived they found the 19-year-old victim shot in the lower stomach. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

A police report indicates the suspect in the shooting may be a 14-years male.

Police say as of Saturday afternoon, no arrest has been made in this case.

The second shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. near the corner of West Washington Street and North Elder Avenue on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators said they found the victim in his car on Washington Street, but believe the shooting happened elsewhere. There were two other passengers in the car. They were not injured.

Police have not made any arrest yet in this case either.

Around 4 a.m. a third shooting victim walked into Eskenazi Hospital, police said. IMPD confirms the victim was grazed on the chin and shot in the leg. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Officers are searching for a crime scene. The victim told officers the shooting happened outside of the Sunset Strip gentleman’s club.