× Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has died

(February 13, 2016) – Senior U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia died of natural causes Saturday. He was 79-years-old.

Justice Scalia was the longest-serving Supreme Court justice, and he was appointed to the Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1986.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service in Washington confirmed Scalia’s death at a private residence in the Big Bend area of South Texas.

The service’s spokeswoman, Donna Sellers, says Scalia had retired for the evening and was found dead Saturday morning when he did not appear for breakfast.

Following the news of Justice Scalia’s passing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released this statement:

“Justice Antonin Scalia was a man of God, a patriot, and an unwavering defender of the written Constitution and the Rule of Law. He was the solid rock who turned away so many attempts to depart from and distort the Constitution. His fierce loyalty to the Constitution set an unmatched example, not just for judges and lawyers, but for all Americans. We mourn his passing, and we pray that his successor on the Supreme Court will take his place as a champion for the written Constitution and the Rule of Law. Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, and we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Indiana Governor Mike Pence also tweeted his condolences to Scalia’s family.

Justice Antonin Scalia's passing is a loss for the Supreme Court and the nation. — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) February 13, 2016

Praying for Justice Scalia's family and all who cherished this brilliant jurist and champion of our Constitution. — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) February 13, 2016

The Associated Press contributed to this report.