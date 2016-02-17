Wabash College classes canceled while authorities swept campus in search of double homicide suspect

Photo Gallery
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (February 17, 2016) – Classes at Wabash were canceled Wednesday and the school was on lockdown for several hours as police searched the campus for the prime suspect in the double homicide in Zionsville.
Authorities swept the campus for several hours, searching every building for 61-year-old Lucius Oliver Hamilton III, who was suspected in the shooting deaths of his niece Katherine Janet Giehll, 31, and her son Raymond Giehll, 4.
Hamilton, who college officials say was employed at Wabash for 14 years and served most recently as a senior major gifts officer, checked out a white van registered to the college at 9:30 a.m. That van was later recovered by investigators.
Wabash College cautioned staff and students to remain indoors as they searched for Hamilton.
Just after 3 p.m., the all-clear was given to students. Authorities said they located Hamilton at a downtown Indianapolis hotel. When they made entry into the room, police say they found Hamilton dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officials at Wabash College released the following statement Wednesday evening:
All of us at Wabash College are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded in Zionsville this morning, and we extend our condolences to all who are affected by these tragedies.
On Wednesday, February 17, 2016, Wabash College was notified of a potential public safety situation involving one of our employees, Mr. Lucius Hamilton. Our first priority in these situations is the safety and welfare of our students and other members of our community. We immediately activated our campus procedures for public safety issues, and notified all students, faculty, and staff via email and text messaging advising them to shelter in place. Classes were cancelled, and the authorities searched campus buildings for Mr. Hamilton.
The shelter in place order was lifted when campus buildings had been searched and the authorities did not find Mr. Hamilton.
We are continuing to cooperate fully with Boone and Montgomery County Law Enforcement in their ongoing investigation.
Additional counseling services will be provided for our students, faculty, and staff.