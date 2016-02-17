Wabash College classes canceled while authorities swept campus in search of double homicide suspect

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (February 17, 2016) – Classes at Wabash were canceled Wednesday and the school was on lockdown for several hours as police searched the campus for the prime suspect in the double homicide in Zionsville.

Authorities swept the campus for several hours, searching every building for 61-year-old Lucius Oliver Hamilton III, who was suspected in the shooting deaths of his niece Katherine Janet Giehll, 31, and her son Raymond Giehll, 4.

Hamilton, who college officials say was employed at Wabash for 14 years and served most recently as a senior major gifts officer, checked out a white van registered to the college at 9:30 a.m. That van was later recovered by investigators.

Wabash College cautioned staff and students to remain indoors as they searched for Hamilton.

The Crawfordsville Police advised Wabash students, faculty and staff to remain indoors and in place. Classes are canceled for the day. — Wabash College (@WabashCollege) February 17, 2016

Local police have begun searching campus buildings. The shelter in place order remains in effect. — Wabash College (@WabashCollege) February 17, 2016

Police have given the all-clear signal. Shelter-in-place is lifted

and all academic building have been cleared. — Wabash College (@WabashCollege) February 17, 2016

Just after 3 p.m., the all-clear was given to students. Authorities said they located Hamilton at a downtown Indianapolis hotel. When they made entry into the room, police say they found Hamilton dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials at Wabash College released the following statement Wednesday evening: