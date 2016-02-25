Fishing tips from pro angler

Posted 4:10 AM, February 25, 2016, by , Updated at 04:41AM, February 25, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(February 23, 2016) -  It may not be fishing season but this guy will reel you in!  Pro angler Mike DelVisco stops by with a fishing lesson for Jim and Ray -- and tips for any level fisherman.