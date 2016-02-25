(February 23, 2016) - It may not be fishing season but this guy will reel you in! Pro angler Mike DelVisco stops by with a fishing lesson for Jim and Ray -- and tips for any level fisherman.
Fishing tips from pro angler
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
