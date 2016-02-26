The NFL’s ‘most ethical agent’ talks Combine, Colts and more with FOX59

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Feb. 26, 2016)-- The NFL combine is still underway here in Indianapolis. Some of the best young athletes are on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for workouts with top NFL scouts, but that's not all who is in town.

Eugene Lee, author, certified NFL agent and President of MKB sports management is in town with some of his players and he says he always enjoys the Combine in Indy.

Lee is featured in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary "The Dotted Line." Morgan Spurlock calls him the most ethical agent in the NFL. Lee is making a name for himself in how he and his clients approach the business and the game.

Eugene talked to FOX59's Fanchon Stinger Friday about life as a big time agent, the Combine, Colts, concussions and raising the bar of integrity in the NFL.

His book is called "My Brother’s Keeper: Above and Beyond 'the Dotted Line' with the NFL’s Most Ethical Agent."