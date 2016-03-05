Driver tries to sneak Brazilian man into US by hiding him in gas tank

Posted 3:45 PM, March 5, 2016, by , Updated at 03:48PM, March 5, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Picture courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CALEXICO, Calif. (March 5, 2016) — A man has been charged with trying to sneak a Brazilian man into the United States from Mexico by hiding him in the gasoline tank of an SUV.

Jonathan Pantoja allegedly brought the 38-year-old inside the modified tank of a 2001 Toyota Sequoia early Tuesday at a crossing in Calexico, California. Customs and Border Protection says an imaging device spotted anomalies in the SUV’s gas tank and back seats.

A criminal complaint says the driver — a 40-year-old U.S. citizen — told authorities that he smuggled to pay off a $5,000 debt. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The complaint says the Brazilian man told authorities he paid $5,800 to get to the border from Brazil and was to pay another $4,000 in Los Angeles.

Picture courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection