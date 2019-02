× Person struck and killed by train in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (March 8, 2016) – A person was fatally struck by a train in Anderson Tuesday morning. Dispatchers say the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Ohio Avenue around 11 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Preston Glen Williams, 43, and said he died from blunt force trauma. The death is tentatively considered accidental, but investigators were awaiting toxicology results.