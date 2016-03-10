NEW YORK (March 10, 2016) — It’s last call for “The Most Interesting Man in the World.”

Dos Equis is retiring “The Most Interesting Man in the World,” a famed beer campaign by the company, the Mexican beer company announced on Wednesday

Dos Equis, which is owned by Heineken, isn’t halting the campaign as much as ending the tenure of Jonathan Goldsmith, the man who has played the character since 2007.

“Fans can rest assured that Dos Equis will reveal a new Most Interesting Man in the World in 2016, as this is not the end of the campaign, but an evolution,” the company said in a statement.

The final ad for Goldsmith has “The Most Interesting Man” taking a one-way trip to Mars.

In the 60 second spot, the suave Dos Equis pitchman is bid a fond farewell from the likes of bikers, monks, beautiful women, and a grizzly bear.

“His only regret is not knowing what regret feels like,” says the ad’s narrator.

“From superheroes to superspies, our fans are accustomed to and enjoy different takes on the same character. We know ‘The Most Interesting Man in the World’ will continue to endure and grow, as the character’s story is bigger than one individual,” Andrew Katz, VP of marketing for Dos Equis, said in a statement.

The ads, which have Goldsmith’s character taking part in extravagantly interesting activities, have appeared to help Dos Equis sales with its business nearly tripling since they were introduced in 2007, according to the company. Each ad ended with Goldsmith urging viewers to “Stay thirsty, my friend.”

While Goldsmith will step down as “The Most Interesting Man,” he will continue to stay interesting himself.

The actor was a garbage truck driver who got his start in Hollywood westerns, according to an interview with NPR. Goldsmith also raises funds to remove landmines from Cambodia and has volunteered for the Mines Advisory Group.

Dos Equis did not say what the next evolution of the campaign would be, but those on social media had some suggestions.

“I would be all for a Most Interesting Woman In The World,” tweeted Alyssa Rosenberg, opinion writer for the Washington Post.