Chipotle offering free chips and guacomole, here’s how to get it

(March 26, 2016) — Chipotle is offering free chips and guacamole to customers who play a simple game.

Customers who want the freebie should click here. The link takes you to a game called the “Guac Hunter.” During the game, you’ll be asked to spot the differences between sets of pictures. (Hint: All participants earn the free chips and guac.)

After you’re done playing, you’ll register your mobile phone number and a coupon will be sent to you via test message. A cashier will scan that coupon from your phone.

You have until March 31 to earn the coupon and until April 10 to redeem it.