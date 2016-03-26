Chipotle offering free chips and guacomole, here’s how to get it

Posted 2:20 PM, March 26, 2016, by , Updated at 02:52PM, March 26, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A exterior image of the Chipotle Mexican Grill located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.

(March 26, 2016) — Chipotle is offering free chips and guacamole to customers who play a simple game.

Customers who want the freebie should click here. The link takes you to a game called the “Guac Hunter.” During the game, you’ll be asked to spot the differences between sets of pictures. (Hint: All participants earn the free chips and guac.)

After you’re done playing, you’ll register your mobile phone number and a coupon will be sent to you via test message. A cashier will scan that coupon from your phone.

You have until March 31 to earn the coupon and until April 10 to redeem it.