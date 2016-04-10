IN Focus: Trump launches Indiana campaign team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS (April 10, 2016) - After a big loss in Wisconsin, Donald Trump has his eyes set on his upcoming contests, one of which is here in Indiana, where his campaign team was unveiled last week.

Trump’s top man in Indiana is Rex Early, the former Indiana GOP Chairman who worked on the Reagan and Dole campaigns.

“The reason I’m here today is I’ve got eight grandchildren and I detest the situation we have coming out of Washington,” said Early, who also cited Trump’s controversial plans to build a wall along the Mexican border and invest in the military as reasons he’s supporting the GOP front runner.

But it wasn't always that way. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, in December, Early donated $500 to John Kasich’s campaign.

Early was asked why he switched to supporting Trump.

“He just didn't catch on and when Trump came out I felt that Trump was much more conservative, Kasich had 18 years in Congress, he is part of the establishment,” he said.

An establishment that is fighting to keep Trump from getting the nomination, which makes Indiana’s 57 Republican delegates critical to the presidential race.

Meantime, the process of selecting those delegates is underway, and according to a report this weekend from Politico, Trump might have the cards stacked against him in Indiana.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are already looking ahead to May 3, with Indiana campaign offices up and running.

“We're only 28 days away from what's expected to be a competitive contest and certainly the eyes of the nation will be here on Indiana,” said Peter Hanscom, the Director of Clinton’s Indiana campaign.

In the coming weeks, GOP candidates, Ted Cruz and John Kasich are expected to announce office openings in Indiana.

Trump’s first central Indiana office will likely open in a few days.

Trump campaign officials said Hoosiers can expect “multiple visits” by Trump in the coming weeks.