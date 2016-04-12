Woman’s Facebook post sends powerful message about mental health, panic attacks

Note: Post contains strong language. Viewer discretion advised.

(April 12, 2016) – A British woman took to Facebook to make a powerful statement about mental health.

Amber Smith posted a pair of photos on her page showing the face she presents in public and the one she usually keeps private.

She said the second image was taken shortly after she had a panic attack. She referred to it as the “normal” side that most people don’t see.

Smith said she’s “sick” of the stigma around mental health and wrote that it “disgusts (her) that so many people are so uneducated and judgmental” about the subject.

“I’ve been battling with anxiety and depression for years and years and there’s still people that make comments like ‘you’ll get over it,’ ‘you don’t need tablets, just be happier,’ ‘you’re too young to suffer with that.’”

Smith said she’s battling a monster inside her head every day. She wrote that she’s a strong person who’s seen her fair share of good and bad in her life. She encouraged anyone who’s going through the same struggle not to suffer in silence.

“There is so much support around,” she wrote. “Don’t be scared to ask for help.”

