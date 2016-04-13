Food Truck Fridays return to Georgia Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 13, 2016)-- "Food Truck Fridays" are returning to Georgia Street in downtown Indy this week.

Each Friday, food trucks will be parked in the west block of Georgia Street, between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The following trucks will be in the lineup this week:

Ahh Burritos

Ali Babas

BEAST

Brozinni

Da Blue Lagoon

Der Pretzel Wagen

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Huge Impact

Nacho Mama

Sunny Chinese Kitchen

Taste of Caribbean

Wyliepalooza

Starting May 5, weekly "Happy Hour Thursdays" will return to Georgia Street’s center-block Boardwalk from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, but all attendees must be 21 and older. Click here for more information on Georgia Street events.