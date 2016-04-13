Food Truck Fridays return to Georgia Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 13, 2016)-- "Food Truck Fridays" are returning to Georgia Street in downtown Indy this week.
Each Friday, food trucks will be parked in the west block of Georgia Street, between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The following trucks will be in the lineup this week:
- Ahh Burritos
- Ali Babas
- BEAST
- Brozinni
- Da Blue Lagoon
- Der Pretzel Wagen
- Gigi’s Cupcakes
- Huge Impact
- Nacho Mama
- Sunny Chinese Kitchen
- Taste of Caribbean
- Wyliepalooza
Starting May 5, weekly "Happy Hour Thursdays" will return to Georgia Street’s center-block Boardwalk from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, but all attendees must be 21 and older. Click here for more information on Georgia Street events.