× Jimmy John’s selling $1 subs for first-ever Customer Appreciation Day

(April 20, 2016) — In honor of its first ever Nationwide Customer Appreciation Day, Jimmy John’s is offering $1 sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

Here are the rules:

Only one sub per person, and you have to purchase it in the store.

Sandwiches included in the deal are #1-#6, BLT, and Slims

All sandwiches come on Jimmy John’s French bread, but JJ Unwich® lettuce wraps will also be available. There may be an additional fee for JJ’s 9-grain wheat bread depending on the location.

Click here for a full list of participating stores.

If you have additional questions, contact Jimmy John’s at 866-276-6302.

$1 subs at Jimmy John's from 11:00am-3:00pm on April 21st, RT to save a life. 😋 #JJDollarSubDay — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 18, 2016

Original story posted on WGN.