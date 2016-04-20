Jimmy John’s selling $1 subs for first-ever Customer Appreciation Day
(April 20, 2016) — In honor of its first ever Nationwide Customer Appreciation Day, Jimmy John’s is offering $1 sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.
Here are the rules:
- Only one sub per person, and you have to purchase it in the store.
- Sandwiches included in the deal are #1-#6, BLT, and Slims
- All sandwiches come on Jimmy John’s French bread, but JJ Unwich® lettuce wraps will also be available. There may be an additional fee for JJ’s 9-grain wheat bread depending on the location.
Click here for a full list of participating stores.
If you have additional questions, contact Jimmy John’s at 866-276-6302.
Original story posted on WGN.