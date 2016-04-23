× Homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 23, 2016) — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of 39th Place, near 39th and Post Road.

Homicide detectives are on scene. They said they found the shooting victim in the courtyard of the Lexington Park Apartments.

Police say the victim was a male in his 20’s.

Police are questioning a person of interest in the case. Right now, there are no suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest information.