INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving an IndyGo bus on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning in which several injuries were reported.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. at Lynhurst Drive and Minnesota Street and involved an IndyGo bus and another vehicle. Investigators at the scene said people in both the bus and a car were taken to area hospitals.

The scene was clear by about 6:20 a.m.