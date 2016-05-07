× Police arrest Indiana man in 38-year-old cold case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (May 7,2016) – An Indiana man has been arrested in a 1977 Michigan murder that police initially classified as a suicide.

Police arrested 57-year-old Raymond Robert Richmond in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday. He’ll face charges in Michigan, which could include murder and felony firearm, in the death of 25-year-old Robert Stasiak.

Authorities believe Richmond fatally shot Stasiak, his cousin, in Edwardsburg, Michigan, in November 1977.

Edwardsburg police declined to release details of the murder, including a possible motive, and what led them to suspect Richmond now.

The South Bend Tribune (http://bit.ly/23uwYGP ) reports that Richmond is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail in Indiana and is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Richmond, who was 18 at the time of Stasiak’s death, could face life in prison if convicted.