INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Patio dining season is a favorite. Sherman is finding some of the best patios in the city to take in the warm weather and dine on local cuisine - starting with Plat 99.
Plat 99 open for patio dining season
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Taxman Brewing Company to transform historic building into gastropub, beer garden in downtown Indy
-
Be our guest at Holy Smoke Hog Roast
-
Be our guest at Verde Flavors of Mexico
-
Foodie Spotlight: Dedication to customer service, large menu help set Tony’s Steak and Seafood apart
-
You’ll find more than wine at Vino Villa on the south side
-
-
Light up the holiday season at Newfields
-
What’s trending in holiday decor
-
Fashionable holiday gift ideas for her
-
Field Brewing in Westfield offers great craft beer, incredible burgers and unique menu
-
Outdoor holiday decorating tips
-
-
Indianapolis Colts safety Mike Mitchell placed on injured reserve
-
Help local food banks Pack the Pantries
-
IMPD officers replace stolen bikes