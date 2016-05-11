Son of fallen Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz appointed honorary police officer

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – The son of slain Howard County deputy Carl Koontz was appointed an honorary police officer by the Massachusetts College of Art and Design Police Department.

A letter, patch, and certificate were sent to Koontz’s infant son Noah via the group Indiana Going Blue.

The letter from the MassArt PD reads:

Kassandra & Noah, On behalf of the men and women at The MassArt Police Department, I would like to offer our sincerest condolences to you both on the tragic loss of Deputy Koontz. Words cannot describe the unimaginable pain that you and your family feel since that horrible day in March. I can only extend my most heartfelt thoughts and prayers from here in Boston. As someone who wanted to be a Police Officer since the age of five, I undoubtedly share the same passion for law enforcement as Carl. I can also image the type of man that Carl was and from what I have seen and read, I know that he was an exemplary Deputy. In wanting to contribute to your mission to create a quilt for Noah, I have sent one of our department patches to be displayed in honor of Carl. In addition to sending the patch, I have included a certificate for Noah that appoints him an Honorary Police Officer with The MassArt Police. Please know that even though we are hundreds of miles away, our patch and the certificate will always stand as a symbol of our support and the solidarity for Noah and your family. We will always be your extended family in blue. If you ever find yourselves in the Boston area, please do not hesitate to reach out to Myself or anyone at the department. It would be an honor to spend time with the family of a true here. Heroes Live Forever

Indiana Going Blue has been collecting patches for Noah. If you would like to send Noah a letter or a patch, please mail it to:

Indiana Going Blue

PO Box 17642

Indianapolis, IN 46217

Deputy Koontz died in March after being shot while serving a search warrant in Russiaville. Sgt. Jordan Buckley was also injured during the incident. He returned to work earlier this week.