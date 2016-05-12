× Considering ‘your position’: Wedding guest claims newlyweds asked for better gift

What would you consider a generous wedding gift for the happy couple – $50? $100? An appliance? Some nice towels?

One wedding guest claims the bride and groom emailed after the wedding to say that her gift wasn’t generous enough, according to the Daily Mail. The guest says she gave the newlyweds a check for about $144.

The person explained everything in an online forum:

“I recently attended an ex-colleague’s wedding where, in response to a request for cash gifts, I sent what I thought was a pretty decent cheque (£100 if it matters, though I can’t help feeling it shouldn’t) Last night I received an email which opened with a few comments about how glad they were to see everybody and how generous they’d all been, then said “we were surprised that your contribution didn’t seem to match the warmth of your good wishes on our big day. In view of your own position, if you wanted to send any adjustment it would be thankfully received” For someone who’s not easily shocked I confess I’m utterly gobsmacked by this. So as not to drip feed I’ll mention that “your own position” probably refers to a recent inheritance I’ve had, which maybe they expected something from (and this is an ex-colleague, remember, not a close friend or relative) Please, anyone, what do I do now? I’ve never come across anything like this before and still can’t quite believe they’ve done it – but since they have, should I reply, ring them, ignore it or what??”

The wedding guest got tons of responses, including a lot of people telling her to cancel the check or ask for it back.

After reading all of the responses, the guest said she emailed the couple back with one line: “I assume this was some sort of mistake?” She said she has not yet heard back from them.

