Former Colts quarterback Jack Trudeau to serve jail time after arrest in drunk driving case

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jack Trudeau was sentenced to three days in jail following a drunk driving arrest last year.

Trudeau, who played for the Colts from 1986 to 1993, apologized in court Monday. During his arrest in July 2015, Trudeau tested for a blood alcohol concentration of .31 after he was pulled over. He threatened to kill a Zionsville police officer during a profane rant.

Trudeau entered a guilty plea in court Monday to misdemeanor counts of intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He’ll have to serve three days in the Boone County Jail and two years on probation. The judge suspended his driving privileges for 90 days.

The arrest was Trudeau’s second in a drunk driving case. In 1990, police pulled him over in Hamilton County. He tested for a .19 BAC in that case.

In 2007, deputies arrested Trudeau on suspicion of giving alcohol to minors during a graduation party in Zionsville. He pleaded guilty in that case and was ordered to pay a fine.