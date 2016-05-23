Flames, smoke shoot from roof as IFD crews respond to east side house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire on the east side of the city early Monday morning.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 9600 block of Gull Lake Drive.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof when crews arrived and extensive fire damage could be seen on the right side of the home. No one was inside at the time of the fire and neighbors said the home has been vacant for quite some time. Investigators also said there was no power to the home. An arson dog was going through the home to search for accelerants.

An adjacent home sustained damage from the fire as well.

Crews said it appeared a back door had been pushed in or forced open. The fire remains under investigation.

Here's a look at the damage caused by fire on Indy's east side. Live report at 7 on #FOX59Morning pic.twitter.com/23cq9P69tq — Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) May 23, 2016