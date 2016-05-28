× Indiana man gets suspended sentence for stabbing daughter

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (May 28, 2016) — An eastern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness for stabbing his daughter has been given a one-year suspended jail sentence and probation.

Sixty-six-year-old Robert L. Copley of New Castle maintained that the October stabbing was accidental. Authorities say his daughter was trying to intervene in an argument between her father and her son when Copley stabbed her in the lower torso with a kitchen knife.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/20OTJ7O ) that the woman had asked that her father not be prosecuted.

The charge against him was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal. A charge of battery with a deadly weapon was dismissed.

He was sentenced Thursday in Henry Circuit Court.