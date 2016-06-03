IPS school bus involved in crash on near north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A school bus was involved in a crash with an SUV on the near north side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2:26 p.m. near the intersection of East 36th Street and North College Avenue.

According to crews on the scene, an SUV ran into the side of the school bus, hitting it pretty hard, and pushing the bus into a porch.

Emergency crews were helping the SUV driver out of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries were said to not be serious.

There were no students on the bus. The bus driver was not injured.