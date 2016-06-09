Photographer captures photos of bald eagle, Canada goose battle

Amateur photographer Lisa Bell in British Columbia snapped some photos of a battle between a bald eagle and a Canada goose that have since gone viral.

According to Global News, Bell heard the fight early in the morning at a nearby pond at Spider Lake Springs Campground on Friday and went to see what was happening. She saw the eagle perched on top of the goose. She thought it was dead, but the goose turned out to be playing dead instead.

The goose took off into the pond and went underneath the surface as the eagle came in for a dive. The eagle later gave up the hunt and flew off.

Bell told Global News the experience was “amazing.”

She posted the photos to her Facebook page: