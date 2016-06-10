Hockey legend Gordie Howe dies

Gordie Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” has died, his son, Marty Howe, told CNN Sports.

Marty Howe said the hockey hall-of-famer, who was a member of four Stanley Cup championship teams with the Detroit Red Wings, died Friday morning. He was 88.

Howe suffered a “significant” stroke in 2014.

Howe played 26 seasons in the National Hockey League; 25 of them were with the Detroit Red Wings. Howe was a 23-time all star who held many of the sport’s records until Wayne Gretzy burst onto the scene. Howe was awarded the Hart Trophy (most valuable player) six times and the Art Ross Trophy (leading scorer) six times.

He retired in 1971 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame the next year. He returned two years later to play in the World Hockey Association. After that, he returned to the NHL with the Hartford Whalers during the 1979-1980 season before hanging up his skates for good.