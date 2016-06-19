IMPD: Several violent offenders and drug dealers arrested following largest operation in history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 19, 2016) -- Police say several violent offenders and drug dealers are off the streets after the largest operation in IMPD history.

Officials say more than 150 officers came together, sweeping several neighborhoods and making 26 arrests total. Police called it “Operation First Step,” saying it’s an initiative to support strategic ways of reducing crime.

During Saturday’s sweep, police say they were tracking areas with known drug dealers and past criminal activity. Officers stopped a grow operation and a separate bootlegging operation. They also say one of the men arrested on a narcotics warrant had a $1 million dollar bond.

Besides the arrests, officers seized 13 grams of heroin, 8.5 grams of cocaine and marijuana, four guns, three cars and $3,500 in cash.

IMPD Chief Troy Riggs says Saturday’s effort wasn’t just about taking those criminals off the streets – he says they also detained people so they could get information and build other cases to continue their work. Riggs says this was the first of many operations they have planned for the future.