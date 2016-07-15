Indy’s Most Wanted: Suspect with active warrant robs woman for phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis woman is pistol whipped by a wanted felon.

The suspect robbed the victim 8 months after having a warrant put out for his arrest from another violent run-in.

Prosecutors say Jorel Simpson threatened to kill his family with a large kitchen knife and had an active warrant for his arrest, long before he lured a woman to an apartment complex this year and robbed her at gunpoint.

After the robbery, law enforcement surrounded a home on Indy’s south side looking for the wanted felon.

“I was wondering what was going on because I know I hadn’t done anything,” said the home’s current resident Bruce Proctor.

Bruce Proctor lives at the home now, but detectives weren’t searching for Bruce. They were trying to track down Simpson.

“One of the officers came to the door and asked for him and I said he doesn’t live here and he said if I see him to tell him to turn himself in because they have a warrant for his arrest,” said Proctor.

According to an affidavit, last year Simpson’s family suspected he burglarized their home and Simpson in response threatened to kill his entire family with a kitchen knife.

Simpson pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and a judge sentenced him last June.

“He got kind of a break. He got put on probation and turned around in 10 days and violated it and now he’s out committing more crime,” said Sgt. Steve DeBois with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Simpson is the main suspect in a robbery in March of this year at an apartment complex on the northwest side where he allegedly hit a woman in the back of the head and stole her money after she agreed to meet up and buy a phone.

“I mean he’s wanted on criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon that he was sentenced on and then violated and now he’s out committing a robbery,” said DuBois.

Sgt. DuBois says Simpson’s quick exit after being sentenced, not to mention the robbery that followed, shows a complete disregard for the legal system.

“That’s somebody that when they got sentenced and put on probation, they planned on skipping from the get go, because it probably takes 5 days to get the paperwork to do the violation,” said DuBois.

“That’s pretty wild. They need to catch him,” said Proctor.

Even before the robbery and warrant for threatening his family, court records show Simpson was also convicted of drug theft charges in both Marion and Johnson county.

Criminal charges were never sought in the robbery this year because the victim refused to cooperate.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

The phone number for is 262-TIPS.