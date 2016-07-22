3 people found shot to death near sleeping infant on northeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis police continue to investigate a triple homicide after three people were found shot to death near a sleeping infant.

Police say they received a call concerning a missing person around 6:30 this morning from an apartment in the 3400 block of Admar Court, near 46th Street and Binford Blvd.

Family members of Lisa Woods say her brother heard gunshots soon after she left for work around 6:15. When he looked outside, he saw her car was still in the lot. Concerned, he called police.

When officers arrived, they found an apartment downstairs from Lisa's with an open door. Inside, they discovered three people shot and killed, including Lisa Woods.

"This is horrible," says Woods' aunt Beverly Morris. "It’s horrible for anyone to have to go through a death, but to go through a murder? That’s worse. It’s worse."

Police discovered 23-year-old Takara Coleman shot dead on a couch next to Lisa and a man who was killed in the bedroom.

An 18-month-old girl was found sleeping on a bed.

“It’s just horribly tragic," said IMPD Major Richard Riddle. "I mean any time you have a one-year-old inside a house with violence, your heart breaks for this little kid."

Police say that child wasn't hurt, but is now without a mother.

“She was an angel and did nothing to no one. She was killed in her own home,” said the victim’s cousin Keidra Hedrick.

Hedrick says her cousin Takara Coleman is one of the victims killed and was the mother of the baby girl.

Family says Takara Coleman is one of 3 people shot to death inside NE side Indy apt. @IMPD_News investigating. pic.twitter.com/KC9MAisZ3P — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) July 22, 2016

“She had her whole life ahead of her. She just got her daughter’s room together and was happy and now her daughter had someone take her mom and dad from her,” said Hedrick.

“It's just a tragic situation,” said pastor Wayne Moore.

Family id'd 52yo Lisa Woods as 2nd victim of triple murder in Indy.

Says she was just in wrong place at wrong time pic.twitter.com/GHjWozLXFs — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) July 22, 2016

Lisa Woods' family gathered in the hours after her death to mourn and work through the many unanswered questions.

"Unbelievable," says Morris. "We can’t believe this has happened to us. We just can’t believe it. It’s just unreal. I know we see it all the time, true enough. But you never think it would happen to you. Especially for a woman that was just going to work. Going down the stairs, go to her car and then we never saw her again."

With so many family members distraught on scene, church leaders helped calm the crowds.

“You offer the only assistance you can which is prayer and conversation to put them in a place they can talk about what happened,” said Moore.

In a sad twist, one of the police department`s victims assistance workers made a tragic discovery on scene.

“Unfortunately, this hit home for our employee. In the midst of working the scene, our employee found out one victims was her niece, so that was emotional for her,” said Riddle.

Major Riddle praised that employee`s professionalism, who insisted she stay on the job, even after learning about her niece`s death.

“We talked to her and told her if she needed to go home, but she said she wanted to do the job. I can`t say enough about that,” said Riddle.

The third victim was identified as 25-year-old Cameron Baker.

"I just hope that we can find out whatever happened," says Morris. "And whoever did this pays."

Right now police do not know exactly what sparked the shootings and they did not have any suspect information to give out.