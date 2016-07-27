First day of school for some area districts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind. - Class is back in session for several area school districts.

Decatur Township, Perry Township, Franklin Township, Avon Schools and Clark-Pleasant Schools are some of the districts using balanced calendar schedules.

Decatur Township Schools Spokesperson Suzanne Rothenberg says many families in their area are happy with the shorter summer break.

"We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from our families that the shorter summer makes it easier for childcare and that some of breaks sprinkled in leave a little but more fun family time," Rothenberg said.

This year, the Decatur Township School leaders decided to make a change in their middle school by relaxing the dress code.

"We did a survey and the results were just overwhelmingly clear that parents, students and our teachers wanted our dress code to be a little bit more relaxed," Rothenberg said.

Before, students needed to wear khaki or blue pants with a solid colored, collared shirt, which needed to be tucked in with a belt. Now, students are allowed to wear any solid colored pants or jeans with no holes and any shirt, as long as there's no profanity or hoods attached.