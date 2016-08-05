Review: Suicide Squad

Review by Dustin Heller

Suicide Squad is the highly anticipated anti-superhero film from DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures. The film was written and directed by David Ayer (End of Watch, Fury) who is one of my favorite up-and-coming directors. Suicide Squad serves as the third film in the new DC Extended Universe preceded by Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice .

The film boasts an A-list cast including Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood and Cara Delevingne. Suicide Squad is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action throughout, disturbing behavior, suggestive content and language.

Ever since Superman has come on the scene, there is an underlying fear of an unknown alien threat that could destroy the world. In light of this, a secret government agency has formed a squad of imprisoned supervillains who possess special powers to combat these threats. In return, the prisoners receive special privileges and shortened prison sentences.

The team consists of expert marksman and assassin, Deadshot (Smith); psychotic girlfriend of the Joker, Harley Quinn (Robbie); expert thief, Boomerang (Courtney); Mexican gang member and master of fire, El Diablo (Hernandez); and the reptilian villain, Killer Croc (Akinnuoye-Agbaje). When an evil witch and her diabolical brother make plans to destroy the human race, the Suicide Squad is called upon to save the day.

Suicide Squad is a mixed bag of some pretty fun and exciting action combined with some lazy writing and annoying characters. The hype of this movie has been around for over two years now and so much of that was centered around Jared Leto’s take on the Joker character. Without spoiling anything about the movie, I can say that the Joker isn’t a major character in the film and almost every scene he is in feels forced. It’s like they wanted to get him more screen time, but didn’t know exactly how he fit and his character had no arc.

Aside from that disappointment, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is the real star here and truly brings the entire film to life. She is funny, cute, and outlandishly psychotic. Will Smith is really great too and back to being in top form. Suicide Squad sort of breaks the mold of what we’ve come to expect from superhero movies, as almost the entire movie unfolds over one day.

There are some flashbacks and character building segments, but once the action begins, it really never slows down. I can’t say that this was all good, because it really minimized the story and left me wondering what had actually happened. Another thing is that the “bad guys” or “villains” really weren’t that creative and in my opinion went down a little too easily.

DC is definitely trying to force their hand in building this superhero film universe, but they are well behind in the race to Marvel at this point. The Suicide Squad storyline is underwhelming and some of the characters are completely unlikable, but overall it’s a moderately entertaining popcorn flick.

Grade: C+