Gen Con 2016: Family Fun Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gen Con 2016 wraps-up with “Family Fun Day.” For more information on Sunday's events, click here.

The four-day event attracts more than 60,000 people, but even after the crowds are gone, the popularity of gaming continues to grow, especially the eSport industry. The local company eBash hosted thousands of gamers during tournaments that play-out just like any sport.

“There will be two teams on the side of the stage here screaming at each other, it’s just like going to a basketball or football game, very intense,” said eBash owner Zack Johnson.

Besides the medals and trophies, Johnson says some tournaments out there offer as much as 18 million dollars in prize money.

Many local developers got to feature their own games during the tournaments as well.

Meanwhile, some money raised during Gen Con is going to charity -- and one example is the large balloon creation made at Gen Con year after year.

Balloon sculptor Tim Thurmond used more than 1,500 balloons to create a throne, castle wall and fire-breathing dragon this year. He says it took him about 20 hours to create it, but he auctioned-off the chance to “storm the castle” and pop all the balloons for a good cause on Sunday.

“People get to see it from the first balloon being blow-up to it being destroyed, so they take ownership in the finesse and the finish of it being popped,” Thurmond said.

Thurmond says their goal was to raise more than a thousand dollars. Money raised will go to The PourHouse in Indianapolis.