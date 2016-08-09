Watch this Dolphin snatch a woman’s iPad at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a hilarious and unfortunate video, a SeaWorld Orlando parkgoer captured the moment a dolphin reached out of its tank and snatched a visitor’s iPad.

Editor’s note: Video is loud. Mature language can be heard at the very end of this clip. Viewer discretion advised.

WTVT reports that season ticket holder Kuadiel Gomez caught the incident on video and still cannot believe it happened.

“That dolphin just lunged and reached the lady, which was unbelievable,” said Gomez

Well, this should teach guests to keep their valuables away from the touch tank.

“As you can see, the dolphins can reach your loose items,” a Sea World worker can be heard saying.