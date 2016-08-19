Police arrest man accused of breaking into home, attempting to molest 7-year-old girl

Update (August 10, 2017): Allen was sentenced to 40 years, 32 years executed DOC, 8 years suspended, 3 years sex offender probation. Credit time from 8/15/16-8/10/17=361 days, plus 60 days good time credit. Defendant credit restricted felon.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Indianapolis Metropolitan arrested a man accused of trying to molest a 7-year-old girl at an Indianapolis home.

IMPD took Joseph Allen, 30, Indianapolis, into custody on preliminary charges of burglary and attempted child molestation.

In the early morning hours of July 27, a man broke into a home in the 1400 block of South Belmont Avenue and attempted to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl, setting off a search.

IMPD released several surveillance photos of a possible suspect in the case.

Police said tips from the community helped them identify the man as Allen. After his capture, Allen was booked into the Marion County Jail.