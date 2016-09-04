Detectives searching for burglary suspects who sold equipment to Indy business

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them identify suspects who deputies believe stole thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and sold it to an Indianapolis business.

Deputies were called to investigate the burglary in the 2500 block of East County Road 600 North around 5:14 p.m. Thursday. There, they discovered the house, trailer, barns and semi-trailers on the property had been broken into.

When deputies spoke to the owner of the property, he said his air compressor, self-propelled snow blower, metal chop saw and Poulan chain saw were all missing. He estimated the haul to be worth around $2,175. His employee also reported his snap-on tool box missing, which contained expensive tools.

Most of the stolen items have since been found online and at an Indianapolis business. Authorities are not disclosing the name of the business, because they are unsure how involved the employees were in this incident.

A surveillance camera captured photos of the suspects and their vehicles at the business. Deputies are asking for anyone who can identify the suspects or their vehicles to call Detective James Bryant at (317) 346-4618. They may also call the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (317) 346-4654.