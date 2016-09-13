Amber Alert issued for missing Ohio teen reportedly abducted by father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE:

Police in Ohio said Robin Roberts has been found safe. Police took her father into custody Tuesday afternoon.

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Police in Ohio issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing teenager who was last seen Monday night.

Police said Robin Roberts, 15, was taken by her biological father, William, near a Kmart on Center Road in Brunswick around 7:50 p.m. Monday. William Roberts is a registered sex offender and known drug abuser, WJW reports.

Robin is 5’10” and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her father is 40 years old, 5’10" and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a black Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate PJL4802. That license plate was taken from a different vehicle, police said.

Last week, Portage County Job & Family Services removed Robin from her father’s custody. William Roberts has a pair of active warrants in connection with a drug case.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).