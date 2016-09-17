Showers to start the weekend followed by a comfortable Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Saturday everyone! You may have been woken up by the rain and thunderstorms this morning. You will want to keep the umbrellas handy if you are headed out early today but Sunday is looking great!

A front sitting to the west is causing widespread precipitation through out the state. The heaviest and steadiest rain will last until midday. Lightning and heavy downpours are the main threats with any storms today.

By 1pm the rain will be scattered and in far eastern counties.

Most areas will remain dry during the afternoon hours but an isolated shower is still possible as the front pushes eastward.

Temperatures will be on average in the mid to upper 70s.

Drier air will begin to move in overnight behind the front bringing us lower humidity on Sunday! The end of the weekend is looking fantastic with some patchy morning fog and a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures are warming back up through the work week returning to the upper 80s.