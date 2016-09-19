David Letterman returns to TV to talk about solar power

David Letterman will return to TV this month for the first time since his departure from “The Late Show” in 2015.

He will appear in the National Geographic Channel’s climate-change documentary series “Years of Living Dangerously.”

In the episode titled, “Into the Light,” Letterman interviews Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Letterman is a big proponent of clean energy, and his conversation with Modi focuses on how one of the world’s largest populations is making the move from non-renewable energy to solar power. The episode will air on October 30.

Letterman retired from “The Late Show” on CBS after hosting late night television for 33 years.