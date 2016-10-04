He's feeling pretty good as INDYCAR prepares to wrap up a historic 2016 season! Team Penske's Simon Pagenaud gets his first Verizon INDYCAR series champion title. Today, he's celebrating on Monument Circle before the INDYCAR Championship Celebration award ceremony. Simon joins us on the Fox59 red couch to talk about how he got his start in racing and even enjoy some bubbly.
Simon Pagenaud kicks off all-day INDYCAR celebration on the red couch
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
