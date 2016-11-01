× Colts add Frankie Williams with Vontae Davis’ status uncertain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The status of top cornerback Vontae Davis for Sunday’s road test against the Green Bay Packers have forced the Indianapolis Colts to make a roster move.

The team signed rookie Frankie Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. To make room for the former Purdue standout, the Colts released tight end Chase Coffman.

Davis, a Pro Bowl selection the past two seasons, was forced from Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs early in the second quarter with a concussion. He suffered the head trauma when colliding with teammate T.J. Green in the end zone on Travis Kelce’s 14-yard touchdown.

Davis is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and must successfully pass the various stages to be cleared for the Packers game.

Without Davis, the Colts’ healthy cornerbacks will be Patrick Robinson, Darius Butler, Rashaan Melvin and Williams. The Colts also signed Tevin Mitchel to their practice squad.

The Packers follow the lead of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Their passing game is ranked just 22nd in the league, but Rodgers has passed for 1,742 yards with 17 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and a 96.4 passer rating.