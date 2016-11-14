× Rexnord officially decides to move hundreds of Indianapolis jobs to Mexico

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Rexnord Bearings has officially decided to pull out of Indianapolis and move hundreds of jobs to Mexico, according to United Steel Workers Union President Chuck Jones.

Jones said the union met with Rexnord officials today. He said the company decided to move forward with its plans to have 300 union jobs and 75-80 supervisory jobs moved to Mexico.

According to Jones, the manufacturing company cited the wage difference as the reason they are moving. In Indianapolis, workers were making $25 per hour, plus benefits. The workers in Mexico will be making $2.50-$3 per hour, plus benefits.

The move is tentatively set to begin in April and be done by June 2017. More details on dates and times are expected Tuesday.

The union will also work with Rexnord Tuesday to secure help for the hundreds of employees who will soon be out of a job.

Employees impacted by the decision protested outside the company’s west side building Friday.

After Carrier decided to leave Indianapolis for Mexico, Mayor Joe Hogsett set up a task force to help prevent other companies, like Rexnord, from doing the same.

Hogsett issued the following statement:

I am incredibly disappointed in Rexnord’s decision to disregard the experience, the investment, the sacrifice and the good faith efforts of their long-time employees with the decision to uproot this plant and move 300 good-paying Indianapolis jobs to Mexico. From the beginning, I’ve made clear that my top priority is the well-being of the families affected. That is why, nearly a month ago, we expanded the City’s Carrier Task Force to begin marshalling local, state and federal resources to aid Rexnord employees. Despite today’s announcement, we will continue to work with community and union leaders to connect affected workers with the job training and assistance they need during this difficult time. In addition, we will begin the process of seeking to recover for the taxpayers of Marion County any and all applicable financial incentives that have been provided to Rexnord over the years.

A Rexnord spokesperson issued the following statement: