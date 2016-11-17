× Baldwin’s late jumper carries Butler past Northwestern 70-68

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin’s pull-up jumper with 0.4 seconds left lifted Butler to a 70-68 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

The freshman set up his game-winning basket on the defensive end the previous possession, stealing the ball from Bryant McIntosh with 30 seconds left.

Baldwin finished with 11 points and made a big impression in the first half, scoring seven. He also had three steals, three assists and a blocked shot.

Kelan Martin led the Bulldogs (2-0) with 22 points, 15 in the second half. Andrew Chrabascz added 13 points and led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds.

Vic Law topped four players in double figures for Northwestern with 17 points, making 5 of 6 3-point attempts. McIntosh had 12 points, and Scottie Lindsey and Sanjay Lumpkin each scored 10.

Northwestern shot 48 percent from the field compared to Butler’s 38. But the Wildcats made only one more field goal and turned the ball over 16 times to Butler’s eight.