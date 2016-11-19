× One of the most popular choices for Thanksgiving is … Cracker Barrel?

Cracker Barrel restaurants around the nation are busy preparing for their busiest day of the year, and that day is Thanksgiving.

According to a press release from a Cracker Barrel Executive, the restaurant is expecting to serve about 1.5 million guests on Thanksgiving.

People choose to eat out for many reasons, maybe they burned their turkey or didn’t have the time to cook for family and friends.

On Thanksgiving Cracker Barrel expects to serve: