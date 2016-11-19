One of the most popular choices for Thanksgiving is … Cracker Barrel?

People depart a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant April 12, 2002 in Naperville, IL (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel restaurants around the nation are busy preparing for their busiest day of the year, and that day is Thanksgiving.

According to a press release from a Cracker Barrel Executive, the restaurant is expecting to serve about 1.5 million guests on Thanksgiving.

People choose to eat out for many reasons, maybe they burned their turkey or didn’t have the time to cook for family and friends.

On Thanksgiving Cracker Barrel expects to serve:

  • 460,000 pounds of turkey – enough turkey to feed a family of four for 57 years
  • 333,000 pounds of gravy – enough gravy to completely fill three 21-foot swimming pools
  • 77,000 pounds of cranberry relish
  • 1.2 million pieces of pie
  • 1.5 million total guests served on Thanksgiving Day – the equivalent of feeding the entire city of Philadelphia

 

