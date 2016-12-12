Great Value, other mac and cheese brands recalled due to possible salmonella

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several companies are recalling their macaroni and cheese products for fear of salmonella contamination and possible dairy allergen contamination.

Treehouse Foods announced the voluntary recall after they were notified by their supplier that the milk powder used in the seasoning has the potential for salmonella contamination.

The following products are affected by the recall:

Big Win Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner with a UPC number of 001182258403 and a best-by date of 10/25/2017

Cheese Club Express Mac Macaroni & Cheese Dinner with a UPC number of 004149817167 and any of the following best-by dates: 11/3/2017; 11/4/2017; 11/18/2017; 11/22/2017; 10/20/2017; 10/21/2017; 10/23/2017; 10/29/2017; 11/1/2017; 11/2/2017; 11/11/2017; 11/16/2017; 11/17/2017; 11/22/2017; 11/23/2017; or 11/28/2017

Great Value Macaroni & Cheese Original Cups with a UPC number of 007874208249 and any of the following best-by dates: 10/22/2017; 10/19/2017; 10/27/2017; 10/28/2017; 11/3/2017; 11/7/2017; 11/18/2017; 11/20/2017; or 11/21/2017

Additionally, Boulder Brands is voluntarily recalling Earth Balance Vegan White Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Earth Balance Vegan Cheddar Mac & Cheese due to possible dairy allergen contamination. People with a dairy allergy or sensitivity run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The following products are affected by the recall: