Report says more than 1,000 Indiana abuse victims denied services due to packed shelters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new report on domestic violence in Indiana reveals more than 1,000 victims were denied services this year, because local shelters were over capacity.

The Domestic Violence Network compiled data from 2016 and found 1,186 people were not able to access important services. That’s slightly lower than the 1,235 victims who were denied services in 2015.

As crisis calls continue to rise, DVN’s Director of Programs Chris Handberg said the number is unacceptable. Victims who can’t find a safe place to stay are at more risk to return to their abuser.

That’s why Handberg and other advocates are calling on lawmakers to do more.

“Please look at the budget. See if there are areas that you could squeeze a few more dollars into money for our shelters,” he pleaded. “People who experience violence are often financially dependent on the person who is abusing them. So they don’t have the option to pick up, leave everything that they have.”

Advocates urge victims to continue to call for help. They are determined to assist you even if a shelter is full. To learn where you can get help closest to you, click here or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1800-799-SAFE (7233).

You can read the full report here.