1 person dead, 2 others shot after robbery in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Three people were shot and one died after gunfire erupts at a home in Greenwood.

It happened in the 500 block of north Meridian in Greenwood.

Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly violence, but say the shooting appears to have started as a robbery.

After hearing several gunshots, witnesses saw two men run away from the home. A third man ran through a neighbor’s yard before collapsing.

“By the time he fell facedown, I was trying to talk to him and get his name, but he was unresponsive,” said neighbor Ashley Rodriguez.

Ashley says within minutes that man bled to death right in front of her, even before police could arrive.

“The police actually got here pretty fast, but it was too late. He had already taken his last breath,” said Rodriquez.

Two of the men that ran from the scene came to a nearby church and asked to use the phone, but suspicious church members called police who took the pair into custody.

Greenwood police say another woman also drove away from the house before being caught.

“We do believe we have everyone involved in custody. Detectives are trying to determine who’s who and what happened at this point,” said Greenwood assistant police chief Matthew Fillenwarth.

In addition to the man killed, two others were injured in the shooting.

The exact motive is still under investigation, but police say the violence may be drug related. Investigators do not think the shooting is a random act of violence.

“Obviously the suspects and victims, something brought them here together. This isn’t wealthy a neighborhood so you don’t see random home robberies in neighborhood like this cause there’s not much to get,” said Fillenwarth.

“It’s just sad to see a young man die like that probably over something very stupid,” said Rodriguez.

Two local schools were put on lockdown after the shooting as a safety precaution. That lockdown was lifted an hour later after police had all the suspects in custody.

Due to a situation involving police in the area of Northeast and Isom Elementaries, both schools are on lockdown. — Dr. Kent DeKoninck (@Greenwoodsupt) December 15, 2016

The lockdown at Isom and Northeast Elementary Schools has been lifted. — Dr. Kent DeKoninck (@Greenwoodsupt) December 15, 2016