12 dogs rescued from west side house fire that caused around $180,000 in damages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A house fire on the city’s west side caused approximately $180,000 in damages Sunday morning.

Wayne Township, Pike Township, Avon and Speedway firefighters were called to the blaze in the 8500 block of Westridge Drive around 7:46 a.m.

The homeowner was out of the home when crews arrived, but his two adult dogs and 10 puppies were still inside.

After about 25 minutes of battling the blaze, firefighters had its under control and had rescued the dogs.

Additional crews were requested to help fight the fire and support rehab of personnel due to cold weather.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. It is undetermined at this point if the home had working smoke alarms.

Firefighters tend to puppies rescued from the residence fire on Westridge. They are now safe and warm. All 10 dogs escaped. pic.twitter.com/4y0riq3eaT — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) December 18, 2016